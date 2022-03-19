Snag A Colorful Jewelry Piece From Nordstrom’s Secret Sale — Get Accessories Starting At $9

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to our clothes, we’re not afraid to add a dash of color wherever needed. While we love our black and white ensembles, we like to feel fierce with a pop of hot pink. Now, for those who like to keep it more monochromatic with their clothes, that doesn’t mean you can’t add color elsewhere. For a limited time, you can get up to nearly 50 percent off of super colorful jewelry from Nordstrom.

Whether you like more simple jewelry or want to go all out with color, you can’t go wrong with checking out Nordstrom’s jewelry section. It’s nearly Spring, where color comes back into the trees and streets — so why not celebrate? From unique, handcrafted accessories to sparkling rings, adding color to your favorite looks has never been so easy.

Check out these colorful pieces from Nordstrom’s jewelry sale below.

AKOLA Hyacinth Beaded Stretch Bracelet — $81.00, originally $135.00

Made with handcrafted beads and 10-karat gold plated discs, this colorful bracelet is perfect for everyday wear.

BP Be Proud by BP. Set of 12 Earrings — $9.00, originally $15.00

In need of a revamp for your earring collection? Snag this 12 set from BP, featuring colorful studs and drop earrings that’ll up the ante for any outfit.

MADEWELL Cottage Floral Pendant Necklace — $22.40, originally $32.00

For those who want to add a touch of color to their outfits, you can’t go wrong with this stunning, floral necklace.

Nordstrom Set of 3 Cubic Zirconia Band Rings — $43.45, originally $79.00

Add colors to every part of your wardrobe, including your ring collection. Treat yourself to this shimmering, rainbow ring set while it’s nearly 50 percent off.

