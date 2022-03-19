Marisa Tomei’s Go-To For Covering Gray Hairs Is Cheaper Thank You’d Expect — Now Available On Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For years, Marisa Tomei has rocked the effortlessly glowy, beautiful looks daily. And finally, after years of wondering, we found her “Beauty Secrets” video with Vogue from Dec. 2021 that features a product we’re buying ASAP for our gray hairs.

During a “Beauty Secrets” video for Vogue’s YouTube channel, the Marvel star told fans how she achieves her effortlessly beautiful look, from skincare to everyday makeup. Throughout the whole video, our sights were set on the product. She says she swears by for touching up her stray gray hairs. She grabbed the handy tool, saying “I have a little thing for my grays, which is fine, at the ripe old age of 57.”

You can watch the video HERE.

The tool we’re all swooning over is the Style Edit Root Cover-Up Stick.

Courtesy of Style Edit Style Edit.

Style Edit Root Cover-Up Stick $33.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Style Edit Root Cover-Up Stick

is a cruelty-free, pigmented root cover-up stick, free of ammonia and peroxide. Coming in four brilliant colors, this stick can work on literally any hair type or texture, seamlessly covering up those grays.

Both water-resistant and not sticky, this root cover stick, using this tool, is super easy. All you have to do is stroke the desired area with the pen and use the sponge tip to blend out.

One of the top reviews comes from a happy customer dubbing it the “hands-down best!” They said, “It’s not like other products I’ve used where it completely stains the scarf. I highly recommend this and wish I had discovered it sooner.”

Before you go, click here to see actresses over 50 who are more successful now than ever.

