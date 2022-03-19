We Found The Perfect Dupe For Kate Middleton’s Iconic Wimbledon Skirt — Now Nearly 20% Off On Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Over the years, we’ve come to expect a few things from Kate Middleton like her dazzling smile, poise, and of course, her show-stopping fashion sense. While we’d love to recreate the Duchess of Cambridge’s looks for ourselves, her looks can get quite pricey. Luckily, in the age of the internet, dupes run rampant whenever the world falls in love with an ensemble set at the thousand dollar mark. This time, we may have found an amazing dupe for one of Kate’s most iconic outfits from 2021: her day five Wimbledon outfit.

As you can see, Kate is rocking a stunning, all-blue and white ensemble. Topped with delicate gold jewelry, everyone was buzzing about her spotted blue skirt. According to Kate Middleton Style, the skirt is the Alessandra Rich Blue Pleated Polka-Dot Silk Midi Skirt, a now sold-out piece. Luckily, Amazon has a gorgeous dupe for that iconic spotted skirt, and for a limited time, it’s only $32.

The EXLURA Women’s High Waist Polka Dot Skirt is a chic and gorgeous skirt, perfect for any occasion. This polka-dotted skirt is an amazing, affordable dupe for the skirt Kate rocked back in the summer of 2021.

Soon to be one of your go-to’s for Spring, this pleated skirt can go with any light outfit you may choose. As if you couldn’t fall for it more, it has pockets! With nearly 13,000 reviews and dubbed an Amazon Choice for mid-length skirts for women, this piece has become a staple in thousands of people’s closets.

And if this color isn’t your favorite, don’t worry! There are over 12 colors and designs to choose from.

