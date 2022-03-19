Your Home Can Look Like A Curated Art Museum for Under $200 — Thanks to This New Drop at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When creating our space, we look everywhere for the perfect decor pieces to make our homes look like something out of a museum. We get little lamps, wall art, coffee books, and anything that fits our aesthetic, but now, our homes can literally look like a museum. Thanks to the legendary Museum of Modern Art — or MoMA — teaming up with one of our favorite department stores, we can snag some beautiful MoMA pieces for less than $200.

MoMA and Nordstrom just paired up to bring a bunch of pieces we didn’t know we could snag and put up in our own homes. From stunning coffee table books to pieces that even your children will love, there’s something for everyone at this new drop. With products starting at only $12, snag a piece of MoMa to fit the aesthetic of your gorgeous home.

Check out which MoMA x Nordstrom home decor pieces below!

MOMA Design Store La Maison Inondee Ceramic Dish — $20.00



Whether you want soup or cereal, this fun and the unique dish will add a touch of whimsy to any meal you choose.

MOMA Design Store La Maison Inondee Ceramic Dish $20.00

MOMA Small Lion Night Light — $28.00



Make your kid’s room feel like a museum as well with this darling lion night light.

MOMA Small Lion Night Light $28.00

MOMA Radiant Set of 2 Crystal Glasses — $34.00



Add a touch of glass and class to your kitchen with these mouth-blown glasses, perfect for any occasion.

MOMA Radiant Set of 2 Crystal Glasses $34.00

MOMA Design Store Set of 4 Reversible Recycled Leather Coasters — $12.00



Protect your furniture in style with these simple, color-block coasters, Made of recycled leather, these colorful coasters are a great gift for anyone in your life.

MOMA Design Store Set of 4 Reversible Recycled Leather Coasters $12.00

MOMA 'Dorothea Lange: Words & Pictures' Book — $55.00



Coffee table books have a special place in our hearts and this gorgeous, touching book containing Dorothea Lange’s work is a must-have.

MOMA 'Dorothea Lange: Words & Pictures' Book $55.00

