Olay’s Newest SPF Face Moisturizer Is On Sale At Costco For a Limited Time

Skin experts always say that you should wear an SPF year round to protect your skin from sun damage, and we do try our best, but now that summer is coming and we’ll be spending more time outdoors, it’s more important than ever to make sure that your daily moisturizer contains an SPF for additional sun protection. So when we saw that Olay’s newest SPF face moisturizer, the Olay Whip Advanced Face Moisturizer with SPF 30, was on sale at Costco, we knew this was the time to stock up.

We first learned of the sale from Instagram account CostcoHotFinds. Right now, you can get a two-pack of 1.7 oz containers of the new Olay face moisturizer for $34.49, which is $12 off the usual price of $46.49. But if you want to take advantage of the deal, you’ll have to act fast – the deal is for Costco members only, and it expires on April 3, 2022. It’s a little cheaper in stores, but you can get it on Costco’s website, too, where it’s on sale for $36.49.

Courtesy of Olay.

If you don’t have a Costco membership, you’re not totally out of luck. You can still get your hands on some Olay Whip moisturizer, both at Amazon

and Ulta, but it will have to be the Olay Regenerist Whip, which is SPF 25, instead of their newer 30 SPF formula.

Courtesy of Olay.

However, you’ll still get to use a moisturizer with the same Whip properties, like its cream to liquid formula that leaves your skin smooth, matte and shine-free, for SPF protection that’s non-greasy, with a light-as-air finish.

Courtesy of Olay.

The moisturizer is also filled with nutrients for your skin, including niacinimide, Amino-Peptide Complex II, and more.

Whether you opt for Costco’s new Olay Whip 30 SPF, or the 25 SPF formula, either way your skin will be moisturized and protected from the sun just in time for spring.

