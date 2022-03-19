Alicia Keys Gets Red Carpet-Ready With This $25 Facial Roller That Depuffs & Lifts the Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A few years ago, Alicia Keys decided to stop wearing makeup and her skin has remained flawless ever since. And with skin as confident as hers, we absolutely need to know her favorites products. Of course, the musician couldn’t disappoint her fans and launched her very own skincare brand filled with all the things she loves. Keys Soulcare is all about good vibes, blending skincare and wellness into one. And just like her voice, this skincare line is just as soul-nurturing. The clean, cruelty-free brand features every self-care goodie to match your skincare needs. Alicia Keys revealed to Allure that a go-to tool before a big event is the Obsidian Face Roller. The artist further mentions that she places it in ice then rolls it around to lift and depuff the skin. But the best part about this soothing face roller is that it’s similarly priced to others. Not only do you get an affordable $25 face roller, but it’s celebrity-approved and -made.

Obsidian Facial Roller $25

Keys Soulcare’s face roller is handcrafted from obsidian stone that’s known for providing diverse benefits. This facial tool rejuvenates your appearance in both a physical and spiritual sense. Obsidian has been used to promote tranquility by repelling negative energy. Along with this, the face roller improves your skin’s tone, texture, and elasticity. It can also add a cooling touch that energizes and calms.

If you want a deeper massage, elevate the experience with the Skin Transformation Cream around the face and neck. One reviewer even said, “I’ve never had a professional facial before but I’ve just given myself one and it was divine!” Add the Keys Soulcare’s Obsidian Facial Roller now to your at-home spa essentials.