A SkinTok-Favorite Brand Dropped a Potent Retinal Serum That Brightens the Skin & Reduces Wrinkles Without Irritation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Many cabinets are well-stocked with daytime skincare, but what about a developed night-time regimen? Elevate your entire collection with brands like Youth to the People — which is currently the talk of the internet. Youth to the People is a budding TikTok favorite that people are saying you need to use now. SkinTok is shaping it to be the new-it brand and for good reason. This vegan skincare brand just launched a super effective retinal night serum. It intensifies your skincare routine with its potent retinal, which is the closet thing you can get to a prescription-strength version. And what better way to boost your night skincare than with this next-level product? The Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum is a bit pricey, but its multiple benefits are worth it. The $68 YTTP serum does it all thanks to retinal that’s less harmful than its fellow retinol. Most notably, it gently smooths the skin by reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum

Image: Youth to the People. Courtesy of Youth to the People.

Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum $68 Buy now Sign Up

But there are other key ingredients that catalyze the retinal and ensure no irritation. This 1-ounce serum is formulated with niacinamide, ceramides, and adaptogens as well. These agents help to brighten one’s complexion and even out the skin’s texture.

One reviewer said, “Although I have sensitive skin, I didn’t experience any irritation – just some gentle tingling. I am so impressed that my skin already looks smoother and brighter just after a few times using this.”

Start applying this lightweight serum only once a week then gradually increase it to every night based on your tolerance. Keep in mind that to avoid the eyes and wear sunscreen during the day while using the serum.

So if you want to upgrade your night supply of skincare, go for this powerful serum. The Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum is a cart-worthy choice when it comes to TikTok-favorite brands.