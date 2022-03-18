Ulta Reviewers Claim This Top-Rated Moisturizer Gave Them Glowing, Silky Smooth Skin & It’s 50% Off Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Keeping skin moisturized is always of utmost importance, but especially during these fickle late winter/early spring days when you’re contending with cool, dry air and the rise of seasonal allergies to boot. Thankfully, one of the best-selling moisturizers on Ulta is on sale today only for 50 percent off as part of the 21 Days of Beauty Event — and it’s packed with plenty of skincare star players in one luxe, nourishing product, making the sale a steal of a deal.

The magic moisturizer in question? It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer, which normally retails for $49.50 for two ounces or $75 for four, but is on sale today for $24.75 or $37.50, respectively. This skincare wonder product includes a dizzying list of hydrating ingredients that not only lock in moisture, but also protect skin’s moisture barrier so skin will stay soft no matter what environmental conditions you may face — no scaly, irritated skin to be found here. Among the skin-loving agents here are ceramides, glycerin, niacin, free-radical reducing antioxidants, peptides, collagen, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, squalane, and vitamin E, all of which work in harmony to help skin look and feel its best.

Nearly 4,900 buyers at Ulta alone can’t stop raving about this cream. One recent shopper who has “very sensitive” skin said, “A little goes a long way, but my skin feels so hydrated and it never breaks me out. I have used so many lotions and this one always does the trick and I never have to worry about it clogging my pores.”

It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer $24.75+

Another called it their “favorite product ever,” adding, “I love this moisturizer, never greasy, never makes me break out either. This is my go to, it will be till they stop making it, which I hope is never!” Yet another called it an “awesome moisturizer,” adding, “It is heavy yet not greasy. Perfect for aging skin.”

In fact, one of the only complaints buyers have relates to the hefty price tag, which means you won’t want to miss the one-day offer on this must-buy moisturizer.