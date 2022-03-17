Traveling Soon? Check Out This Top-Rated $23 Toiletry Bag — Reviewers Say It’s a Huge Space Saver

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter how long the trip might last, you’ve bound to lack space if you’re an over-packer — more so if you’re someone with an extensive beauty routine. That’s why a toiletry bag is your best trick at storing all of your skincare, beauty, and more. They’re a nice alternative to squeezing all of your toiletries in your luggage. So if you have a lot of travel demands, opt for Amazon’s best-seller, the Bagsmart Toiletry Bag

. This personal organizer comes in either a medium or large size, discounted at $23 and $28 respectively. Its compact design takes up little room and is water-resistant, making travel less worrisome. There are various shades to choose from too like light pink, black, to grey. Moreover, this travel bag offers great organization once you take a peek at the inside.

BAGSMART Toiletry Bag

Image: BAGSMART Courtesy of BAGSMART.

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag $22.99+ on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Bagsmart’s adorable toiletry bag

has four separate compartments to protect your travel must-haves. The top compartment is best for small items like potions, pills, and powders. Whereas the two middle compartments should contain larger essentials, like your favorite shampoo or lotions. There’s also a bottom compartment that fits products like lipsticks, toothbrushes, and of course face masks for a little TLC action.

Best of all, you can hang this Bagsmart organizer anywhere. It features a 360-degree swivel hanging hook that reviewers loved. One Amazon shopper said, “Just took this bag to Europe. It was easy to hang up in every hotel and folds down to a great size but fit way more than I even thought it would.”

This versatile travel bag also has other convenient aspects like elastic straps to secure bottles, a double zipper compartment for easy access, and a carry handle for when you’re on the go. Bagsmart’s toiletry bag

is a huge space saver and keeps things neat while traveling. Snag this top-rated toiletry bag right now for your next, organized vacation.