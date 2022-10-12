Kate Hudson Uses This Wrinkle-Fighting Cream That Leaves Skin Feeling Silky Smooth & It’s 30% Off for the Next 6 Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been scoping out the most coveted beauty at Amazon, this is the time to snag them. We’re talking steals from must-have to niche brands to discover and load in your carts. But if you want an unbelievable markdown, Elemis’ Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is 30 percent off . Usually priced at over $100, you can save nearly $40 for only today on the jar.

The Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is a longtime favorite for many like actress Kate Hudson, per Yahoo. But this celebrity-approved cream has been a go-to for others like a reviewer who’s used it for five years and said it “smells nice, very smooth and light. A little goes a long way. My wrinkles have decreased greatly.” Consistency is key to seeing visible results as many noted. Elemis claims that this hydrating cream is clinically proven to deliver smoother, younger-looking skin in two weeks.

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

Image: Elemis. Courtesy of Elemis.

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 $92.40, originally $132.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The light gel cream from Elemis contains key ingredients like marine and plant actives to hydrate and firm the skin. It also improves fine lines and wrinkles like crow’s feet. “I never buy high-priced moisturizers, but had to go ahead and purchase the full size one,” said an Ulta reviewer. “I absolutely love the sweet fruity smell, that goes away just after a minute, and feels like silk when you put it on your skin.” Related story Ulta Beauty's Coveted 21 Days of Beauty Sale Is Back — Here's What You Can Snag for 50% Off Today & Tomorrow

Some reviewers were sensitive to the smell but mentioned it disappears shortly after applying. There were also concerns about the price, but now it’s more worth it thanks to Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: