Kate Hudson Uses This Wrinkle-Fighting Cream That Leaves Skin Feeling Silky Smooth & It’s 50% Off Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been scoping out the most coveted beauty at Ulta, this is the time to snag them. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale is back for the best deals for your beauty hauls. We’re talking steals from must-have to niche brands to discover and load in your carts. But if you want an unbelievable markdown, Elemis’ Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is 50% off. Usually priced at $89, you can save nearly $45 for only today on the 1-ounce jar. The Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is a longtime favorite for many like actress Kate Hudson, per Yahoo. But this celebrity-approved cream has been a go-to for others like a reviewer who’s used it for five years and said it “smells nice, very smooth and light. A little goes a long way. My wrinkles have decreased greatly.” Consistency is key to seeing visible results as many noted. Elemis claims that this hydrating cream is clinically proven to deliver smoother, younger-looking skin in two weeks.

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

Image: Elemis. Courtesy of Elemis.

The light gel cream from Elemis contains key ingredients like marine and plant actives to hydrate and firm the skin. It also improves fine lines and wrinkles like crow’s feet. “I never buy high-priced moisturizers, but had to go ahead and purchase the full size one,” said an Ulta reviewer. “I absolutely love the sweet fruity smell, that goes away just after a minute, and feels like silk when you put it on your skin.”

Some Ulta reviewers were sensitive to the smell but mentioned it disappears shortly after applying. There were also concerns about the price, but now it’s more worth it thanks to Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale. Before this markdown ends tomorrow, check out the Elemis’ Pro-Collagen Marine Cream at half off.