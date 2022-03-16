Easter Trees Are Pinterest’s Latest Decor Trend — Here’s What You Need to Make One

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love decorating for Christmas, but we always find ourselves wishing that there was another holiday that featured a pretty tree draped in ornaments and finery as decor. So when we were scrolling around Pinterest the other day and noticed that Easter Trees were trending, it felt like fate. But while you can usually buy a freshly cut Christmas tree in December, Easter trees work a little differently.

The first thing you’ll need for your Easter tree is, well, a tree. There are a couple of different options here. Some people go for an Easter version of a traditional Christmas tree

, opting for one that’s white or in a pastel color instead of the traditional green.

Courtesy of National Tree Company.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial 4 Feet Christmas Tree - White $31.99 Buy now Sign Up

Another option is to take some inspiration from spring and to use a branch tree as the base for your decor. You can either get a fake, bare-branched tree (we love the birch tree look

), or you can get a few stems of faux pussy willow or cherry tree branches to hang ornaments from.

Courtesy of PeiDuo.

2 Foot Lighted Birch Tree $12.74 Buy now Sign Up

You’ll want to load your tree with Easter decor. You can find a surprising amount of Easter tree ornaments online, from Target to Etsy. We love these cute options.

Courtesy of Juvale.

Juvale 24 Pack Easter Wood Ornaments $12.99 Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of Etsy.

Hanging Easter Bunny Ornaments $12.00 Buy now Sign Up

If you really want your design to pop then, just like with a Christmas tree, you should string it with lights. We like the delicate, sparkly look of smaller fairy lights

for an Easter tree, but there are some fun novelty Easter string lights

that would look great on your tree, too.

Courtesy of Ariceleo.

Ariceleo Led Fairy Lights Battery Operated $6.99 Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of Eambrite.

Set of 2 - Easter Decorations Lights $15.25 Buy now Sign Up

Of course, if you love the look of Easter trees but don’t want to have to put in a ton of work to create one yourself, this cute tabletop Easter tree that comes decorated is also a fun option.

Courtesy of Lakeside.

Lakeside Lighted Tabletop Easter Tree $27.98 Buy now Sign Up

This emerging trend is fun for a lot of reasons, but one of our favorite things about it is that there’s no real blueprint of what an Easter tree is “supposed” to look like, which means there’s less pressure to conform to one style. Just follow your heart when you’re decorating your tree, and the result will be so eye-catching the Easter bunny might even want to stop in to take a quick picture on Easter Sunday.

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: