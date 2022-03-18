You Need to Check Out This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand at Target — Everything Is Less Than $27

With so many incredible skincare options lining store shelves these days, it can feel downright dizzying to try and find something that will meet your skin’s unique needs while also being mindful of your budget. And while Target always has everything you need (and more!), you won’t want to miss one seriously under-the-radar skincare brand during your next Target run — not only is it co-owned by a female BIPOC beauty influencer, every single product is $27 or less, but each one contains clinical-grade, high-tech ingredients to bring out the best in your skin.

Founded by YouTube beauty guru Susan Yara at the start of the pandemic, Naturium first hit Target shelves in early 2021 — and the brand now has a devoted fan following. Aside from its pretty, Instagram-worthy packaging, Naturium will never leave you guessing about what’s in its products, so you can easily find the safest, most effective picks for your skin’s unique needs.

Target shoppers are loving Naturium’s gentle face and body offerings, as well as the fact that you don’t need to spend serious cash to snag ’em. Check out a few of the top-rated picks and see for yourself why Naturium deserves a spot on your bathroom shelf.

Naturium Niacinamide Serum

Boasting more than 640 stellar ratings and reviews on Target’s website, this serum serves as a nourishing, effective way to minimize puffiness, the appearance of pores, and balance out skin’s natural texture and oil production thanks to a blend of skincare star players, including niacinamide, zinc, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E. One recent happy buyer wrote, “I struggle with dry skin, especially during the winter. Using this serum under my moisturizer at night has really improved my overall skin texture. I would recommend trying it out!”

Naturium Vitamin C Complex Serum

When it comes to battling dry, dull skin, there’s nothing quite like vitamin C, which serves as a gentle exfoliator to help remove dead skin cells in favor of the luminous, soft skin beneath. In this serum, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid work together to minimize the look of fine lines while evening skin’s texture, so skin will look and feel bright and radiant. With more than 500 glowing reviews, it’s clear why shoppers are calling this their “holy grail product” and buying multiple bottles, with one recent buyer summing it up perfectly: “By far and away my favorite vitamin C serum I’ve ever used. And I’ve tried about half a dozen of them.”

Naturium BHA 2% Liquid

While so many products for blemishes can leave skin feeling irritated and angry (or even worsen the situation), the formula in Naturium’s leave-on exfoliant is chock full of proven gentle acne fighters like salicylic acid and bioactive fruit acids that soften without stripping skin of its natural oils.

Naturium Niacinamide Cleansing Gel

If traditional cleansers feel too harsh on your skin, you’ll love Naturium’s gel-based cleanser, which gently dissolves makeup, oil, and environmental ickies that trap dirt and clog pores as you go about your day. Acne-prone, oily, and combination skin types love it just as much as those with dry, sensitive skin, and at just $18, you won’t feel bad about using it morning and night.

When it comes to serums that do it all, you won’t find one more packed with powerhouse ingredients than this one. Infused with a proprietary blend of vitamin C, retinol, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and salicylic acid, this serum will help brighten, smooth, and firm skin, diminishing the look of fine lines while shielding skin from environmental stressors thanks to antioxidants that neutralize free radicals in the air.