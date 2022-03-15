Le Creuset’s Newest Piece of Stoneware Is a Gorgeous Bread Oven

Le Creuset is known for its superior stoneware cookware, from Dutch ovens to baking dishes. Crafted from premium stoneware clay, Le Creuset‘s collection not only boasts excellent heat distribution — but they also look great in any kitchen. And now, Le Creuset has expanded its already robust cookware cast to include a new piece of stoneware that novice and professional bakers will love: the Le Creuset Bread Oven.

“Our new Bread Oven’s domed lid traps and circulates steam for maximum rise and ultimate flavor, while the low-profile base promotes even browning and produces a golden, crispy crust marked with our hallmark three rings,” Le Creuset writes on Instagram.

A first for the French brand, the Bread Oven is perfectly crafted to ensure maximum rise and flavor (thanks to its domed lid that traps and circulates steam) and a perfectly golden, crispy crust (thanks to its cast iron make-up). Plus, the Bread Oven features the brand’s signature three rings, and it’s easy to clean (thanks to its porcelain enamel finish and matte black satin interior enamel).

“The Le Creuset Bread Oven makes it effortless to bake like the experts at home,” the product description states.

Designed to produce “bakery-quality results” at home, the Bread Oven is also oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher-safe.

Available in eight different colors, including the brand’s popular Sea Salt and Flame hues, the Bread Oven costs $290 and is available to purchase right now.

“The Le Creuset Bread Oven takes home baking to the next level of delicious and beautiful,” the brand states.

