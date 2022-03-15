Birkenstock’s Most Popular Sandals Got a Makeover for Summer & They’re Date-Night Ready

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Birkenstock steps up their game, making their sandals more than a casual choice. We’ve seen the cult-loved brand reinvent its iconic shoes plenty of times. But this latest drop is not to be overlooked. It’s a whole new chic story this time around. Birkenstock gives a makeover to their signature Arizona Sandal. These new Birkenstock still offer ultimate comfort but with an elegant twist. The oversized two straps and lustrous leather material freshen up the look of the original. The footbed is also lined with soft leather instead, but keeps its noteworthy contoured feature. Every step remains extremely cushioned and adaptable to your daily routine. You won’t lose the all-day support that makes Birkenstock sandals so popular. These upgraded Arizona sandals come in two colors, black and pink. The sleek black Birkenstocks compliments any outfit and transition well into a nighttime pair. Whereas, the pastel pink is perfect for a springtime shoe.

Although these sandals cost slightly more than the original, they’re definitely worth it when summer rolls around. At $170, you can wear these elevated Birkenstocks for all times of the day. Trust us, you’ll appreciate them a lot more than typical sandals. You’ll never have to worry about discomfort when it comes to Birkenstock. Best of all, this Big Buckle version is not overly bold for those who prefer a minimalist fit. Never have to forgo style for comfort again.

Discover the latest Birkenstock to grab attention with its timeless style at Nordstrom. Snag this brand-new style of the Arizona Sandal right now.

Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal – High Shine Black

There’s never a good reason to say no to a classic pair of black shoes, especially when it’s new Birkenstock sandals. The black against gold hardware is a perfect combo that matches any style preference.

Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal – High Shine Light Rose

Pastel shoes are a must-have in the warm weather, making these dreamy pink ones a go-to. These Birkenstock sandals in pink add a soft feminine touch to your shoe collection.