Jennifer Garner Loves These Colorful Running Shoes & Her Exact Pair Is On Sale At Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Garner is one of the most relatable celebrities, whether it’s on or off the stage. But when it comes to her free time or mom duty, the actress is often spotted wearing laid-back attire. So it comes as no surprise that her go-to runners are just as easy-going. According to InStyle, Garner favors Newton Running Gravity 10

for her routine runs. Now, you can get them on sale for 25% off at Amazon. And with warm weather coming soon, you’ll want new gear for your outdoor runs. This is a deal you can’t miss, especially since Newtons are a super comfy pair for long-distance runs. One Amazon reviewer vouch for these Gravity 10 sneakers saying they have the “same comfort and quality I’ve come to expect as a devoted Newton lover.” The $131 Newton sneakers

use advanced foot technology to deliver you shoes that feel like a second skin.

Image: Newton Running. Courtesy of Newton Running.

The Gravity 10 features cushioned protection, shock absorption, and an extremely breathable material throughout the shoe. The quality sneakers are made to adapt to your movements and offer a snug fit to avoid slippage. You don’t have to worry about chafing and rubbing either. They also provide great traction as well in dry and wet conditions.

With every step, these Newton sneakers

have a quick bounce-back thanks to their excellent energy return. Plus their vibrant, fun colors are just a bonus for this new addition to your daily runs. These Newton sneakers are a light and nimble choice. “They are definitely lightweight, very flexible,” said an Amazon shopper, “Not for a heavier runner or one who needs lots of support.”

for your future workouts.