Costco Is Offering Can’t-Miss Deals on all of the Spring Gardening Tools You Need to Spruce Up Your Yard

Spring cleaning isn’t limited to the interior of your home. This spring cleaning season, don’t forget to also tidy up your outdoor spaces — and Costco has just the tools you need to not only clean up but also spruce up your yard. The best part is the warehouse retailer is selling these for super-affordable prices. But hurry, because the deals won’t last long.

“Gardening season is here!” writes Costco Deals on Instagram.

Starting this week, Costco is selling Fiskars-brand gardening tools for a steal. They include a 15-inch lopper and garden shear set, which is currently $5 off for a total of $19.99 per set. For comparison, these same Fiskars products are sold on Amazon, too, but not as a set. Instead, they’re sold separately: The pruner is just over $18, and the garden shears are $16.

Costco is also selling Fiskars’ 16-foot power lever extendable pole saw for $15 off, making it just $49.99. That’s more than half-off Amazon’s price tag of $105.57.

Don’t hesitate to take advantage of these deals. The shear set promo deal ends April 3, and the pole saw promo deal ends March 21.

