Shoppers Swear This Under-$20 Foot Peel Is “More Worth It Than a Pedicure” — Snag It Before Sandal Season

When it comes to self-care time, you can’t forget to give your feet some TLC too. We’ve found the perfect remedy for those war-torn feet that suffered during the cold months. Consider it as a foot facial, if you may. This top-rated foot peel mask takes care of all of your foot problems, particularly those on the rough and dry side. This foot mask is a skincare essential that slips on like a pair of socks. It’s extremely soothing as it offers an exfoliating foot treatment. It comes with two pairs loaded with natural ingredients and botanical extracts. It may be slightly gross at first, but trust us, the result is thoroughly satisfying. The exfoliating masks heal your dry skin, leaving baby soft skin. There’s no better time to shop for them than now. You can save $3 on this $20 pack that’s on sale for a limited time. But either way, this pack is still affordable which is great since you’ll want to buy more.

One reviewer said, “I can’t decide if I’m grossed out or amused but this product is worth more than any pedicure you can receive if you’re wanting to rid of dead skin.”

So if you neglected your feet this winter, opt for these foot masks. They’re a huge lifesaver when it comes to dry skin on the feet. The foot peel masks remove dead skin and restore cracked heels. Get fresh feet that are super soft and callus free.

All it takes is 60 minutes to leave it on once then consistently soak your feet daily for less than two weeks. Choose between aloe vera, peppermint, tea tree to begin your new at-home spa treatment. Check out Soft Touch’s Foot Peel Mask for brand new, smooth feet.