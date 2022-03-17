If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Give your face the pop of color it needs with blush. And if you want a buzz-worthy glow like Meghan Markle’s, you don’t have to look far. The Duchess of Sussex’s favorite tint to sport is Nars’ cult-favorite blush. It comes in a ton of flattering shades that are natural-looking on all skin tones. And depending on what type of glow you desire, there are different finishes from shimmer to matte. The Nars blush in Orgasm, a peachy pink with shimmer, is Markle’s go-to per Allure. It’s always good to have options, and that’s what the Nars Blush exactly gives you. Along with its various shades, you can now score it in liquid form. Nars’ liquid blush delivers a pretty flush that’s long-lasting and hydrating. It blends into your skin more easily than before. Liquid blush is also more pigmented, making them great for those who need a deeper tint. One pump does a stellar job rather than a few swipes of the powder version.

Both blush types cost $30, but either one is worth a try. The original Nars Blush comes in more than 15 colors while the liquid one consists of three. But don’t worry if you can’t decide because you can use both too. For a bolder effect, layer the liquid over the powder blush to intensify your cheek color.

Nars’ gorgeous blush is a must-have for some extra color. It’s so popular that a few shades are already sold out in both versions. So, don’t think twice about adding this royal-approved blush to your cart right now.

The same price as the powder blush, the new liquid format is so long-lasting. One pump will be sufficient to cover both cheeks. Reviewers say that this blush works well on mature skin and stays on all day long.