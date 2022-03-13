This Viral-TikTok Fidget Toy Is Perfect For Adults Who Need to Unwind

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember when all of our kids wanted nothing more than a fidget spinner? Well, where the heck are the fidget toys for adults that have stress? Look no further because TikTok is here to save the day again with a fidget toy from a brand called speks.

Besides the brand’s videos going viral, earning millions of collective views on their products, many TikTokers have also raved about the speks products, including one by the name of @imperfectinspiration. While there are hundreds of videos, @imperfectinspiration or Britney Brown’s video is one of the top ones when you search “speks” because she discusses why these are her favorite as someone with ADHD.

Brown started the video by saying, “So I get asked a lot about what my favorite adult fidget spinners are and before I say anything, I just want to say this is zero percent sponsored.” She says the best way she can describe her favorite product is that it’s “basically putty made with small magnets. It goes everywhere with me!”

The Speks 2.5mm Magnet Balls are the fidget spinner toy adults have been begging for. Made from neodymium magnets, this magnetic fidget toy is like the most satisfying stress ball you haven’t tried yet. You can turn them into shapes for your desk, or like Brown, carry them around and just have fun mashing them. It also comes in an array of single-colored and multi-colored options!

This toy has been seen all over TikTok because it can be used as a stress reliever, creativity booster, and, overall, something to keep you together throughout the day.

Keep in mind, this is not for children. This is for adults only and be sure to keep it out of reach of children.

