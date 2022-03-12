This TikTok-Viral Tool Will Help You Get a Perfect Cut Crease Every Time — & It’s Less Than $10 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One of our favorite subcategories on TikTok is the beauty side of TikTok. From makeup tips to skin care tools, we can’t get enough. This time, TikTok may have just shown us how to create gorgeous cut creases every single time.

A TikToker by the name of @kathiamarie6 posted a response video to the makeup tool that’s been circulating through the app. Kathia showed off this little Amazon tool that claimed to help you create cut crease eye makeups effortlessly. Despite her being a bit skeptical, she was blown away by the beautiful results — and so were we.

You can see the TikTok video HERE.

Now, what is this magical tool that’s garnered millions of views on TikTok? It’s the MAITING 6-in-1 Crease Line Kit.

Courtesy of MAITING MAITING.

MAITING 6-in-1 Crease Line Kit $8.88 on Amazon.com

The MAITING 6-in-1 Crease Line Kit is a handy tool that helps you create a plethora of different cut crease makeup looks, all by placing this against your eye and applying your makeup normally. Now, what makes this different than that viral spoon hack? Well, since it comes with six interchangeable pieces, you can pick the best one to fit your eye shape — including people with gorgeous hooded eyes!

You can create a plethora of effects from a simple cut crease, doe-eyed, almond, and wing effects to make the perfect makeup look.

Per the brand, all you need to do is choose which shape you want and place it onto your eye lightly, aligning with the natural crease of your eye. Apply the eyeshadow you want and then remove the tool for a beautiful effect!

