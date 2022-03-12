Nicole Kidman Swears By This Hair Oil To Heal Her Curly Hair After Heat Damage

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Kidman is known for many things, with one reason being how gorgeous she is when she rocks her natural curls. But the question is, how does she keep them so vibrant and bouncy?

In a rare glimpse into her nighttime skincare routine, Kidman shows Harper’s Bazaar how she tames her wild mane before bed in her “Go To Bed With Me” video. Right in the middle of her routine, the Nine Perfect Strangers star likes to grab her hair oil. She said, “Because my hair is so curly. If it’s straightened, [this oil] is excellent for it.”

So for the readers with equally wild manes, and who like to keep it that way, maybe take a note from Kidman’s routine and treat your hair to some Philip B Rejuvenating Oil.

The Philip B Rejuvenating Oil is a beloved oil used primarily for adding moisture and repairing any type of hair. The intense hair and scalp treatment contain a powerful mixture of ingredients like walnut seed oil and lavender oil for a more healthy feel to your locks.

Great for damaged hair, this clean oil helps keep your hair “lustrous, bouncy, and resilient” per the brand. Also per the brand, applying the oil to your hair is quite easy. You work the oil into your scalp and the ends of your hair either with your fingers or a “natural boar bristle brush.”

