Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Is The Newest Star to Rock This Royal & Celebrity-Loved Sneaker Brand — Available on Amazon

Ever since her iconic roles in Euphoria and White Lotus, all eyes have been on Sydney Sweeney and her amazing street style. This time around, everyone is buzzing over her celebrity and Royal-approved sneakers.

Recently, the Euphoria star was spotted out and about rocking a classic Reebok sneaker, according to Shape. Of course, she looked amazing with them on and we searched everywhere for them, discovering that they were the Reebok Women’s Classic Leather Sneakers. While they’re currently sold out on the website and other retailers, they’re still available on Amazon! And there’s an identical, celebrity-loved pair of Reeboks still available on DSW and Kohls.

The Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker is a stylish, sleek sneaker, perfect for literally any casual and everyday outfit you had in mind. These shoes never go out of style, or comfort considering their soft leather exterior and EVA cushioned insoles.

Sweeney isn’t the only celebrity who’s been seen out and about, sporting these classic shoes. Per Instyle, Katie Holmes has been seen out with the identical Classic Harman Running Sneakers and according to People, so has Reese Witherspoon. Not only that but they’re Royal-approved as well because according to People, even Meghan Markle has been seen rocking them!

Many reviews on different sites have praised these iconic sneakers as super conformable, excellent quality, and perfect fit. And for a limited time, they’re around 10 percent off at Kohls!

