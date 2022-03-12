Kat Dennings Has Multiple Of This $8 Cleansing Tool For Her Skincare Needs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since House Bunny, we’ve loved Kat Dennings for her down-to-earth personality and stellar humor. Now, our love has grown when we realized how down-to-earth she is with her self-care routine as well.

Feb. 22, Dennings sat down with Harper’s Bazaar to show fans her nighttime skin routine for their “Go to Bed With Me” series. The Marvel star told fans she keeps her skincare routine pretty simple, showing everyone how she cleanses and moisturizes daily. Towards the beginning, she showed the audience a “fun, little” skincare tool she’s been using. She held it up, saying, “It’s a little silicone cleansing sleeve!” She also called it great, saying she has multiple around her bathroom: “one in the tub, one in the shower, one in the sink, they’re all over the place!”

The little handy, dandy tool she swears by is available at Sephora — and the best part is that it’s only $8.

The Sephora Collection Facial Cleansing Tool is a portable, flexible cleansing pad to help you fully cleanse at the end of the night. Due to its teardrop shape, you can get into any nook or cranny you typically can’t get into to help remove any dirt, grime, oil, and/or makeup.

Perfect for everyday use, this tool has become a Sephora favorite, garnering a nearly five-star rating on the site. A recent review said, “Excellent tool for daily face cleansing. It does its purpose very well, and complement with a Clarisonic brush. Worth every $. You will be pleasantly surprised.”

Per the brand, you simply lather it up with your go-to cleanser and rub it in circular motions all over your face. Also, make sure it dries between each use!