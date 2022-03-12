Make Your Cat Feel Like Royalty With This Space-Saving & TikTok Viral Product on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve seen a lot of popular products on TikTok for ourselves, but it’s time to pamper our furry friends just as much — and we may have found the perfect gift for your little kitty.

A TikToker by the name of @allierena posted one of her best Amazon finds for her adorable tabby cat — a kitty hammock! The video garnered over 300,000 views and @allierena told the audience, “This is one of the best cat purchases I’ve ever made, it’s a little cat hammock from Amazon and it was like $20. It’s held up by suction cups and it’s never fallen on him or anything. He absolutely loves it!”

And we found the exact luxurious hammock called the PEFUNY Cat Window Perch, which is only $25 on Amazon.

The PEFUNY Cat Window Perch

is a reliable, cozy cat bed for your kitten to be able to lounge in the sun in style. Both easy to install and padded for your furry friend, this space-saving bed can hold over 20-pound cats.

Per the brand, you wipe the surface you plan on putting the bed on, apply the suction cups either damp or dry for increased suction.

Cat owners everywhere have raved about the perch, garnering over 13,000 positive reviews and considered an Amazon Choice product. The top review on the product came from someone who dubbed it her cat’s “royal window” perch. The review said, “This product has given my shy kitty the confidence she needed. She can faux sunbathe in the window and there is a barrier that protects her from the yard huskies.”

