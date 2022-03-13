Brenda Song Has Used This Royal-Approved Brand For Years To Start Her Post-Pregnancy Skincare Routine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve loved Brenda Song since her early days at Disney and have adored her even more since joining the hit Hulu show Dollface. Despite loving her for nearly two decades, we never knew what she used to keep her skin so flawless — until now.

In a recent “Go To Bed With Me” video for Harper’s Bazaar, Song showed fans what her post-pregnancy skincare routine looks like, from cleanser to spot treatment. Instantly, we were intrigued, especially since she swears by a brand that Meghan Markle adores as well.

The self-proclaimed “skincare junkie” started by talking about how she values skincare products that take care of her sensitive skin. The first thing she does is cleanse, which she claims she’s never gone to bed without cleansing. She told fans that she swears by the Tatcha The Camellia Oil Cleanser, which she claims she’s used for years.

The Tatcha The Camellia Oil Cleanser is a bestselling oil cleanser that’s perfect for any skin type to help remove all dirt, oil, and makeup easily. Made with Japanese Camellia Oil for nourishment and many natural ingredients like green tea for its plumping effect, it’s no wonder this cleanser is a staple for so many people.

Along with Song and Markle, many celebrities love camellia oil for their skin like the Kardashians, Drew Barrymore, and Mindy Kaling, per Allure.

Per the brand, you apply one to two pumps of this cleanser directly onto your dry face with dry hands. You massage it into the skin and rinse it with warm water both day and night.

