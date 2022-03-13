Update Your Shower With This Versatile & Inexpensive Waterfall Shower Head That’s All Over TikTok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

TikTok has shown us a plethora of products we didn’t know we could get for our homes, from kitchen organization tools to products that’ll help our bathing experience. This time around, we’re obsessing over the waterfall shower head that’s been all over TikTok.

A TikToker with the handle @evangelxnaa shared a TikTok that showed “some of the best things” she’s gotten from Amazon. With over eight million views, everyone’s jaws dropped when they saw the gorgeous, sleek waterfall shower head. She raved about the product, saying it’s a “budget find, five-minute install, renter-friendly, [and had] high pressure.”

You can see the TikTok video here.

This TikTok showed us we could get a luxurious waterfall shower for less than $20 on Amazon, so of course, we rushed to the link in her bio.

The Sooreally Rain Shower Head

is the waterfall shower head that dreams are made of. With 90 splash jets and constantly high pressure, this head will up the ante for any shower set-up to add that modern touch. Along with that, it’s super easy to clean and install.

Able to put in various angles, you can place this chrome head in any direction for your perfect, customizable shower experience. All you have to do is connect the G1/2 female thread with the shower arm, taking less than five minutes to install.

TikTokers aren’t the only ones obsessing over it, because this showerhead has quickly become an Amazon bestselling with over 1,500 positive reviews. The top review said, “You can’t beat this. I just moved into a new condo and the existing shower head was dull with poor pressure. I read the other reviews about the water pressure, and they sure are right! I was convinced there was no way this would help the water pressure, but this provides nearly the same experience as my Grohe showerhead at my old apartment.”

