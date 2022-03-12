Snag a Discounted Bundle at Nordstrom of Jennifer Aniston & Victoria Beckham’s Favorite Luxury Skincare Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Replenish your dry, winter skin by treating it to luxury ointments. Augustinus Bader has premium creams and serums that restore your skin with its moisture-rich ingredients. With celebrities like Jennifer Anniston and Victoria Beckham fans of this brand, it’s bound to be a luxury skincare brand that actually works and is worth it. And now you can get its lush products at a lower price. Nordstrom has markdowns on a few Augustinus Bader items for a limited time, including full sizes. You can get 20% off select value sets, which is a deal you probably can’t find until the end of the year.

Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream and The Body Cream set plus The Body Collection set are ones to keep in your cart. Each one of these skincare bundles is under $350 in total. Whereas, the most expensive set on sale is a hydrating trio for $428. A small vial of The Face Oil is also gifted with a set purchase. Despite the high price range, you can’t beat a value like this for quality skincare that’s backed by 30 years of research. So if you’re looking for a miracle cream, word has it that Augustinus Bader is a worthwhile bet. Take a look below at skincare value sets on sale at Nordstrom for a more radiant glow. It’s never too late to treat your skin to some lavish nourishment.

The Icons The Rich Cream & The Body Cream Duo

Image: Augustinus Bader. Courtesy of Augustinus Bader

If your skin needs some moisturizing love, opt for this hydrating limited-edition set. It contains bestsellers The Body Cream and The Rich Cream, which is Victoria Beckham’s fave, per Byrdie. Get your fill of luxury moisturizers with this value set while saving $107.

The Icons The Rich Cream & The Body Cream Duo $332 Buy now Sign Up

The Body Collection

Image: Augustinus Bader. Courtesy of Augustinus Bader.

Looking for new moisturizing favorites? Combine this Augustinus Bader set’s cream and oil for an ultra-nourishing effect. The Body Cream helps to hydrate the skin, improve the tone and texture, along with reducing the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks. Similarly, the Body Oil moisturizes and protects the skin. Save on this value set that’s originally worth $250.