TikTok-Loved Isle of Paradise Has a New Streak-Free Self-Tanning Mist That Takes Just Minutes to Apply—& It Won’t Stain Your Sheets

SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve never been a fan of self-tanners for obvious mess reasons, but a few weeks ago, I finally found one that I can’t live without: Isle of Paradise’s new Self-Tanning Oil Mist. The brand is beloved by TikTok, but if you need a little more convincing to add it to your cart, hear me out. After using this actually hydrating self-tanner, I felt like I didn’t just get a spray tan at all. There was zero mess, no stickiness on my skin, and most importantly—it didn’t stain my sheets or anything else that my skin touched. I could actually carry on with my life without having to worry about making a mess!

Isle of Paradise’s Self-Tanning Oil Mist is truly unlike any other DIY tanners out there. It’s more like a skincare product thanks to the boost of hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and squalene which work together to prevent the skin from drying out and getting flaky which is usually pretty inevitable when self-tanning. All you have to do is shake the bottle before applying to ensure your skin reaps all the hydrating benefits of this formula. It’s also got argan oil, grape seed oil, and avocado which locks in moisture for 24 hours to help give you glowing, smooth skin.

Courtesy of Isle of Paradise.

This formula is also vegan friendly and cruelty free so you can feel good about spraying it on. I also loved that I could shower shortly after—within 4-6 hours after applying it. Ideally, you’ll want to leave it on for as long as possible before showering—a good rule of thumb to follow is that once the color has developed to your liking, it’s time to shower.

You can pick from three shades to match your skin tone or desired glow—I opted for medium since I have more olive skin. This genius product also boasts color-correcting actives to even skin tone as well, so you’re not left with blotchy patches.

Now, let’s talk about applying it. The bottle features a streak-free mister that makes giving yourself a spray tan totally foolproof. It’s a total breeze to use and it takes just a few minutes to apply from head-to-toe. Before you get started, you’ll want to exfoliate and moisturize around 24 hours before so skin is prepped properly.

After using this product, I got so many compliments on my natural-looking glow—seriously, everyone thought I had gone to the beach because it looked so professional. I’ve never gotten a pro spray tan before but if I did, I probably would never spend money again on one after using this easy-to-use spray-tanning mist.