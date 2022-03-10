Spring Candles Have Arrived at Nordstrom & It’s Time to Give Your Home a New Fragrance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you just can’t wait for spring, bring it to your entire home instead. Nordstrom has a ton of spring-like candles that will cleanse the senses and transport you to this next season. Whether it’s a floral or clean aroma, fill your space with these lovely candles from Nordstrom. Let them instantly add joy to your day with their refreshing scents and beautiful decor.

Discover rich blends from Voluspa’s sweet Wildflowers candle to Diptyque’s limited-edition rose scented candle. There’s also a nice earthy candle suitable for men and women from the cult-favorite brand, Boy Smells. If you’re willing to spend a few more bucks, Nordstrom also has Jo Malone candles with their popular floral scents. We don’t doubt that these Nordstrom candles below will take your spring cleaning to a new level. These lavish fragrances will take care of your home and winter blues in no time. So, let spring come early with these luscious candles you should snag now at Nordstrom.

Voluspa Wildflowers Petite Jar Scented Candle

Image: Voluspa. Courtesy of Voluspa.

This Voluspa candle’s mesmerizing scent is made for you to get lost within. It’s blended with a palette of smells like poppy, ambrosia, citron, blue agave, and more. Better yet, it’s vegan-made and super affordable.

Voluspa Wildflowers Petite Jar Scented Candle $15 Buy now Sign Up

Diptyque Roses Scented Candle

Image: Diptyque. Courtesy of Diptyque.

If you didn’t get the chance to purchase this on Valentine’s Day, this limited-edition Diptyque candle is waiting for you this spring. It features a fresh, floral scent of a rose at all stages of its growth. The price may be a bit hefty, but the jar is so decorative that you’ll keep it after it’s finished.

Diptyque Roses Scented Candle $76 Buy now Sign Up

Boy Smells Gardener Scented Candle

Image: Boy Smells. Courtesy of Boy Smells.

For those getting their gardens ready, this Boy Smells candle has every ingredient you’re probably missing. Take the garden indoors with a delectable mix of orange tree bark, tomato juice, to honeysuckle nectar. It’s a genderless scent that you won’t help but let continuously burn.