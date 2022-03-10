Renew Your Skin With This $8 Exfoliating Mitt at Amazon That Scrapes Away Dead Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time to get rid of all the dry, dead skin that accumulated over the winter. So, we found the perfect trick to make your skin feel brand new. This deeply exfoliating mitt at Amazon offers an all-natural spa treatment at home. It leaves your skin feeling the smoothest and softest it’s ever been. Best of all, it only costs you $8 to improve your skin tone and texture.

Skip the expensive treatments for this affordable mitt that provides similar microdermabrasion. Nothing feels more satisfying than scraping away the impurities in our lives. Let this top-rated glove remove all the dead skin off most parts of your body. It’s also good for removing or buffing spray tans. But overall, this easy-to-use mitt is a safe and soothing way to give your skin a little extra love. Compared to other exfoliating gloves, this product won over one reviewer who said, “I feel so soft and fresh and my skin doesn’t feel raw either. I’m a fan.”

Seraphic Skincare Exfoliating Mitts

Image: Seraphic Skincare. Courtesy of Seraphic Skincare.

Although it’s only one piece, you can’t beat the price and effectiveness. It’s recommended to use this exfoliating mitt up to four times a month and replace it every three months. Note that this mitt should not be used on the face or sensitive areas. Due to its exfoliating feature, the material is rough but still soft enough to smooth the skin.

A few swipes of this textured mitt bring many other benefits too. It stimulates blood flow, unclogs pores, along with tackling bumpy skin and ingrown hairs. So if looking to freshen up your skin, try this body scrub mitt .