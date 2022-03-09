Nordstrom Has a Major Sale on Steve Madden Sandals, Heels, and More If You Needed a New Excuse to Restock Your Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to a shoe brand, you’ve probably owned at least a pair from Steve Madden — but add a few more to your count if you’re obsessed with shoes. So, there are only a few things more special for shoe lovers than a Steve Madden sale. Nordstrom has huge markdowns of up to 66% off on several Steve Madden pairs. There are a ton of gorgeous shoes to get you ready for the warm weather. Think beach vacation sandals, special occasion heels and everyday sneakers. Whether it’s a trendy lookalike or classic staple, Steve Madden always has a pair that completes the look. However, this is a mega sale you can’t hesitate on. Nordstrom shoppers are already swiping up all the Steve Madden styles on sale. Thankfully, there are still a few stylish pairs that will catch your attention. Check out below our favorite Steve Madden shoes that you’ll want to wear day or night.

Kenley Sandal — $77.96, originally $129.95

Add some texture and details to your attire with these off-white sandals. The chunky woven straps and square toe are chic details guaranteed to get compliments. It doesn’t even cost much to look good. Get these Kenley Sandals for 40% off right now.

Teles Slide Sandal — $59.96, originally $99.95

This sleek open-toe sandal makes getting ready easier this spring, from the slip-on feature to it matching every outfit. Of course, you can’t go wrong with a little extra height and support thanks to its thick, 4-inch heel.

Trifecta Platform Loafer — $58.47, originally $89.95

It’s tiring to always switch shoes throughout the day. So, go for these striking loafers that will last you through work and a fashionable dinner. It comes in cream too at 35% off in case you want to twin with your office buddy.