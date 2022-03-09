Khloé Kardashian Built Her Own Private Grocery Store Pantry & You Can Too

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When I fantasize about my dream house, I picture a big, open kitchen, gorgeous infinity pool and sprawling mountain views. Sure, I envision a nice walk-in pantry as well but I’ve never really gone as far as to wish for an entire grocery store inside my house. Apparently, Khloé Kardashian dreams a little bigger than most because her sister Kourtney just gave us an inside look at Khloé’s new pantry and it’s definitely giving us more grocery store vibes than pantry vibes. I’ve had entire apartments smaller than Khloé’s new pantry. You can go check out all of the impressive pics over on Kourtney’s website, Poosh.

While very few of us have the space to add a mini store to our homes, there are still some tips to be learned from the reality TV star and self-proclaimed queen of organization. And surprisingly, achieving a similar look doesn’t have to cost you a fortune because Khloé actually uses some relatively affordable tools to keep her pantry looking so fabulously cataloged.

First up are these simple yet chic drawers that Khloé uses to store things like pasta, chips and other pantry staples on the lower shelves of her pantry. You can pick these drawers up at The Container Store for $14.99-$34.99 per drawer.

Next up, Khloé uses these handwoven bins (also from The Container Store) to house things like cookies, fruit snacks, sweet treats and even some of her daughter True’s go-to snacks.

For items like hot sauce, pickles, syrups, nut butters and more, Khloé uses these lazy susans designed by The Home Edit. Searching for ingredients is much easier when you can just spin these around instead of shuffling products around.

Staples like flour, sugar, oatmeal and quinoa get stored in these cute glass jars that can be found in a variety of sizes on Amazon .

If you’d rather save some money by buying a set instead of individual jars, this set on Amazon looks exactly like the canisters that Khloé uses. The set comes with five jars in varying sizes.

While most of Khloe’s organizational products are fairly affordable, she does use one splurge-worthy item to store things like rice and cereal. It’s a dispenser with a handle to easily let the product inside pour out and it’s $126 on Amazon .

While it is super chic, for $126 I think I’ll stick to scooping rice straight out of the bag.

