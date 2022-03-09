Finally, There’s a Retinol Alternative That Reduces Fine Lines Without Irritation — Shoppers Say It Works in Two Weeks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A good retinol alternative can be very hard to come by. There are many reasons out there to not want to work a retinol into your skincare routine — maybe you’re pregnant, maybe you’ve got super sensitive skin or maybe you just don’t have to worry about the amount of hydration (and sunscreen) involved in using this product. Luckily for you, TULA has a well-rated retinol alternative serum called the Wrinkle Treatment Drops.

These Drops are a dry oil serum that is made up of a blend of botanical retinol alternatives: Bakuchiol, stevia and alfalfa sprouts. These three ingredients work together to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and provide protection to your skin, meanwhile the probiotic extracts and goji berry prebiotics keep irritation away and firm up the skin. Impressed? So are we. There’s one final ingredient that’s worth noting — olive-derived squalane. Squalane is a powerhouse; it does all of the above and moisturizes your skin to boot.

This serum is designed for all skin types and also mature skin. People of all ages can use it, either preventatively or actively.

“I’ve been using the serum for about three weeks,” one reviewer writes on TULA’s website. “I have pretty sensitive skin as a redhead and I’ve been nervous to try retinol. This alternative works great and I haven’t had any reactions! My skin feels tighter already. Excited to continue using this product!”

This product is an under-the-radar fan-favorite. Another reviewer cited that it made a difference on her forehead lines.

“I use this product to reduce the early signs of aging (fair skin)” the reviewer writes, “I love that Tula is cruelty free and this retinol replacement is far easier on my skin than traditional retinol. This product works very well- I’ve noticed some significant improvement in the skin on my forehead.