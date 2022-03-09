Levoit’s New Cordless Stick Vacuum Is the Affordable Dyson Dupe We’ve Been Waiting For

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever found yourself on cleaning TikTok, there are a few products you probably already ran out to buy. Powdered Tide, The Pink Stuff, Keurig K-Cup Cleaning Pods. But some of these coveted cleaning items have a price tag that’s just too high — we’re looking at you, Dyson cordless vacuum. If you have dogs, kids, carpets, or just love the look of a clean floor and hate wrangling with power cords, then you’ve probably lusted after the Dyson. Well, we have good news, because Levoit, a brand you may know for their super-popular air purifiers, just launched their own cordless stick vacuum, and it’s literally hundreds of dollars less than a Dyson.

The Levoit VortexIQ™ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum is only $259.99, and it’s loaded with features that make cleaning your home as easy and painless as possible.

The vacuum features 130AW suction, and thanks to its Dynamic Power Control Technology, it automatically adjusts suction power based on how much debris there is on the ground. It’s got a lightweight, 7.1 lb design, can run up to 40 minutes without needing to be recharged, and has a roomy 2.5 cup dust bin.

Levoit is known for their air purifiers

, so it also makes sense that the vacuum includes 4-stage HEPA filtration so you don’t end up choking on the dust, pollen, and pet hair you’re vacuuming up.

The vacuum has a wall-mounted charging dock, so it won’t take up too much space, and it comes with two attachments, a telescoping crevice tool and a 2-in-1 dusting brush. It even features an anti-entanglement spin brush so that long hair doesn’t get wrapped around the vacuum, something anyone with long hair is all-too familiar with. Basically, it’s everything you’ve been dreaming of in a cordless stick vacuum, but at a fraction of the price, and it’s here just in time for spring cleaning.

