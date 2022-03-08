Ayesha Curry’s Go-To Skincare Brand Is 20% Off at SkinStore’s Anniversary Sale Along with Other Celeb Favorites

Obagi Medical Clenziderm M.D. Daily Care Foaming Cleanser

Image: Obagi.

This advanced cleanser contains 2% Salicylic acid that’s skilled at eliminating dead skin cells that deliver clogged pores. Instead, it leaves your skin feeling refreshed as it clears away dirt and makeup. The Obagi cleaner also includes menthol that calms and soothes red, irritated skin. Keep in mind that it’s meant for normal to oily skin types.

Obagi Medical Professional-C Serum 15% Strength

Image: Obagi.

The Obagi Professional C-Serum neutralizes all the damaging free radicals at every layer of the skin that causes aging. It helps to firm, brighten, and heal inflamed skin for all types. There is also a stronger formula at 20% strength available as well.