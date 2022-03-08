Ayesha Curry’s Go-To Skincare Brand Is 20% Off at SkinStore’s Anniversary Sale Along with Other Celeb Favorites

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
There are a ton of face washes that do a stellar job, but there’s only one that leaves your skin as naturally beautiful as Ayesha Curry’s very own. Obagi’s Clenziderm M.D. Daily Care Foaming Cleanser is Curry’s most trusted product in her routine, per Insider. Curry swears by this Obagi Cleanser to get her through pesky acne breakouts and irritation. Plus, take it from someone who’s always in the limelight from being an entrepreneur, chef, mom, author, and wife to famous NBA player Stephen Curry. So when Ayesha Curry dishes out her favorite product for healthy skin and it’s on sale, why not snag it?
Skinstore’s Anniversary Sale is offering 20% off on Obagi items, making its cleanser a must-have in your cart. If you’re still in the shopping mood, celebrate the rest of the annual sale with more Obagi products. The vitamin C serum, eye cream, and face toner are other celebrity-loved Obagi items worth a try. Shop the SkinStore sale’s other deals with up to 50% off on top brands like Peter Thomas Roth, Elemis, Murad, and plenty more. But first, restock your beauty supply with Ayesha Curry’s go-to skincare brand Obagi.
Obagi Medical Clenziderm M.D. Daily Care Foaming Cleanser
This advanced cleanser contains 2% Salicylic acid that’s skilled at eliminating dead skin cells that deliver clogged pores. Instead, it leaves your skin feeling refreshed as it clears away dirt and makeup. The Obagi cleaner also includes menthol that calms and soothes red, irritated skin. Keep in mind that it’s meant for normal to oily skin types.
Obagi Medical Professional-C Serum 15% Strength
The Obagi Professional C-Serum neutralizes all the damaging free radicals at every layer of the skin that causes aging. It helps to firm, brighten, and heal inflamed skin for all types. There is also a stronger formula at 20% strength available as well.
