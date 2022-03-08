This Pretty, Vintage-Inspired Hand Mixer Will Help You Create Magnolia Bakery-Worthy Treats at Home

Look, I may not bake (at all), but that doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate a gorgeous kitchen appliance when I see one. That gorgeous dark sage green-hued KitchenAid mixer that teases me every time I pass it at Target? Love it, want it. The chic stark-black, stainless steel measuring cup and measuring spoon sets, also by Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia? They were immediately added to my bridal shower registry. And now I have yet another Magnolia-brand baking tool to obsess over: The Magnolia Bakery® Hand Mixer by Hamilton Beach®, a vintage-inspired hand mixer that might just turn me into a baker, after all.

“Introducing the Magnolia Bakery x Hamilton Beach hand mixer,” writes Magnolia Bakery on Facebook. “Now, you can enjoy your favorite desserts at home with this 5-speed mixer! It’s what buttercream dreams are made of.”

In addition to the five-speed feature, this vintage-style Magnolia Bakery Hand Mixer boasts both a powerful DC motor for effortless mixing as well as Slow Start™ technology to help reduce messy splatters (something most of us are guilty of).

Plus, the mixer comes with two traditional stainless steel beaters, a whisk, and a snap-on case, so you can neatly store it away. And for lefties (like me!), the hand mixer also features a lockable swivel cord, making mixing a comfortable breeze for both left- and right-handed bakers.

It wasn’t just the stylish appearance of this hand mixer that caught our eye, though. This Magnolia Bakery hand mixer is affordable, too, priced at less than $50.

“Magnolia Bakery desserts — and your own favorite recipes — are easy to make at home with this vintage-style Magnolia Bakery Hand Mixer by Hamilton Beach,” the product description states.

