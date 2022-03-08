Snag the Most Popular Dry Shampoo on Sale at Ulta — It Makes Your Day 3 Hair Look Like Day 1 Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re in a rush, dry shampoo is great at eliminating the extra minutes in the shower. It makes your hair last longer and getting ready faster. The best part is that your hair still looks fabulous, rather than flat or dull. Dry shampoo is the best-kept secret when it comes to hair care. That’s why, you shouldn’t hesitate to score the most popular dry shampoo on sale now. Batiste’s Original Dry Shampoo is 30% off at Ulta, along with a ton of other brands thanks to Ulta’s latest dry shampoo sale. Brands like Redken and Biolage are worth taking a look at and giving a try as well. It’s always good to have options, which Batiste provides plenty of.

Keep in mind that the Original Dry Shampoo’s 4.2-ounce version is 30% off, but the larger size is only discounted with Ulta’s BOGO 40% off Batiste sale. You can also discover markdowns on additional Batiste dry shampoos that target specific concerns, like their hint of color dry shampoos for blondes and people with dark hair, volumizer, and fragranced dry shampoos. But overall, the Original Dry Shampoo is the go-to choice for a quick refresh.

Original Dry Shampoo – Clean & Classic

Image: Batiste. Courtesy of Batiste.

With Batiste’s Original Dry shampoo, no one will notice that it’s day three of unwashed hair. This top-rated dry shampoo is an easy-to-use solution for not-so-luminous hair. The waterless formula instantly makes your hair feel clean and brand new. It takes care of oily hair, specifically at the roots, with the help of keratin.

Original Dry Shampoo - Clean & Classic $7.69 Buy now Sign Up

You can bring this travel-friendly dry shampoo anywhere to give your hair a new added texture and volume. And don’t worry about a smell, this Batiste product leaves a hint of fresh lavender too. So, take a break from consistently washing your hair. Use Batiste’s Original Dry Shampoo in-between washes to rejuvenate and spruce it up.