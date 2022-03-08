If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring arrives a bit earlier in our shopping carts this year. Warm weather aside, it’s nearing that time when we see our closets refreshed and sales approaching. But lucky for us, J.Crew gives us an early spring gift: 30% off women’s warm weather styles until tomorrow. And who doesn’t love a season headstart? Whether it’s a lightweight jacket or breezy dress, there are so many transitional pieces that you’ll want to wear. You can also get markdowns on accessories like totes, jewelry, and hair clips. Use the code VACAY to get 30% off select, full-priced items in this J.Crew online sale. Don’t hesitate to take advantage of this amazing deal on spring weather clothes when it’s not even the season yet. On top of that, you can also score up to 40% off most women’s swim. So if you have a trip coming up soon, J.Crew’s selection on sale will get you vacation-ready. Check out our top picks from J.Crew’s spring sale that lasts until midnight tonight.

Collared cotton bouclé cardigan sweater — $89.60, originally $128

Image: J.Crew. Courtesy of J.Crew.

When it comes to spring colors, you can’t go wrong with a pastel yellow sweater. It gives you all the things you need in a layering piece from cozy, cute, to a super soft feel.

Collared cotton bouclé cardigan sweater $89.60 Buy now Sign Up

Tie-sleeve button-front dress in chambray — $89.60, originally $128

Image: J.Crew. Courtesy of J.Crew.

Shopping for dresses in bulk isn’t even a question when warm weather arrives. This shirtdress brings the right amount of ease to your life as it lets you quickly get dressed. The beautiful billowy form makes it great for those who adore loose-fit dresses.

Tie-sleeve button-front dress in chambray $89.60 Buy now Sign Up

Relaxed perfect lightweight jacket — $117.60, originally $168

Image: J.Crew. Courtesy of J.Crew.

With spring comes rain, making this waterproof jacket an essential piece to your closet. The lightweight jacket is a very practical option as it features a hood, deep pockets, and extra coverage at the bottom for splash protection. It comes in four different colors that will elevate and protect any outfit.

Relaxed perfect lightweight jacket $117.60 Buy now Sign Up

Ruched bandeau one-piece — $70.80, originally $118

Image: J.Crew. Courtesy of J.Crew.

Getting ready for your next beach vacation? This eco-friendly one-piece is an elegant addition to make your swimwear more sustainable. It’s as flattering as it is safe for when you’re relaxing on the ocean’s shore. The best part: you can save nearly $50 on this gorgeous swimsuit.