Now’s Your Chance to Score This Tik-Tok-Famous Cleaning Product for a Steal

As someone with a six-month-old puppy who has had her fair share of accidents since we brought her home from the animal shelter, having a reliable carpet cleaner is key. But what this pet parent has quickly learned (the expensive way) is owning any ‘ole carpet cleaner isn’t enough. Not only does it need to double as an upholstery cleaner, but it also needs to be — and this is key! — portable. Because those accidents won’t be limited to the living room or bedroom carpet. Nope, the stairs, the car seats, the couches, the outdoor furniture, they’re all fair game. And thanks to TikTok, we’ve discovered just the cleaning tool that does it all — and gets the job done exceptionally well: Bissell’s Little Green

multi-purpose portable carpet and upholstery cleaner. Currently, the viral cleaner is on sale at Amazon for nearly 15 percent off.

“I have no words,” Brittany Albarano captions her viral TikTok video about the Bissell Little Green cleaner. Posted in January of last year, the video has since amassed 19 million views and 2.4 million likes. “I’m using this everywhere tho.”

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Little Green is this powerful portable cleaner that not only removes spots and stains, including tough pet stains, via its strong pray and suction, but for an already affordable price, the cleaner also comes equipped with a trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula cleaner, a 3-inch Tough Stain Tool and a HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool. And for the time being, you can save even more money when you purchase it on Amazon, where it’s currently on sale.

Bissell Little Green $108.59 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

“You have to soak it extra first for it to really work,” advises Albarano, who post a part-two of her viral video last year.

TikTokers aren’t the only fans of the Bissell cleaning tool. Amazon shoppers love it, too, leaving more than 33,000 reviews and giving the cleaning machine a 4.6-out-of-5 rating.

“I am absolutely obsessed with this thing,” writes one reviewer. “And if you have pets this is an absolute must. No spray on carpet cleaner in the world is going to get your carpet/rugs as clean as something that actually sucks the dirt/spills/stains up and out of the material. It really is that simple.”

But what we might love more than the fact that this cleaning tool actually works? Every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.

“When you buy a BISSELL product, you help save pets, too. We’re proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear,” the product description states on Amazon.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: