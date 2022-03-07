If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is just around the corner, and so are changes in your skin. Promoting a slew of new products in body care — plus limited-edition, plant-inspired diapers, just in time for Earth Day — actress and Honest Company Founder Jessica Alba sat down with SheKnows to talk transitional weather skincare.

“I like to combine the body butter, and I’ll use a little bit of the oil mixed in with the body butter, and that’s what I’ll use to moisturize,” said the actress, calling in from a girls trip to Arizona. “And that’s what I’ll use in the winter moving into the spring.”

Honest Clean Curves Cleansing Oil and Honest More Moisture Body Butter are great for prenatal and postpartum routines, but also great for just about any time of the year. “Those products really came from inspiration during my three pregnancies,” said the mom of three. Creating good products that don’t cost a fortune and also have a great, tolerable scent was exactly what Alba hoped to accomplish with these Gently Nourishing line products. “It smells really good, too,” she added.

“I don’t know what’s happening — I’ve never had dryer skin in my life!” Alba told SheKnows, adding that her three pregnancies inspired much of the products she has worked on.

