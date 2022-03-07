Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight
Newsletters
Newsletters

Jessica Alba Shares the Skincare Products That Help Her Transition From Winter to Spring — And They’re Under $20

Eugenia Miranda Richman
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP. Design: SheKnows.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is just around the corner, and so are changes in your skin. Promoting a slew of new products in body care — plus limited-edition, plant-inspired diapers, just in time for Earth Day — actress and Honest Company Founder Jessica Alba sat down with SheKnows to talk transitional weather skincare.

“I like to combine the body butter, and I’ll use a little bit of the oil mixed in with the body butter, and that’s what I’ll use to moisturize,” said the actress, calling in from a girls trip to Arizona. “And that’s what I’ll use in the winter moving into the spring.”

Honest Clean Curves Cleansing Oil and Honest More Moisture Body Butter are great for prenatal and postpartum routines, but also great for just about any time of the year. “Those products really came from inspiration during my three pregnancies,” said the mom of three. Creating good products that don’t cost a fortune and also have a great, tolerable scent was exactly what Alba hoped to accomplish with these Gently Nourishing line products. “It smells really good, too,” she added. 

“I don’t know what’s happening — I’ve never had dryer skin in my life!” Alba told SheKnows, adding that her three pregnancies inspired much of the products she has worked on.

Lazy loaded image
Image: Honest Company. Honest Company
Honest Clean Curves Cleansing Oil $18 Buy now Sign Up
Lazy loaded image
Image: Honest Company. Honest Company
Honest More Moisture Body Butter $13 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

The Most Incredible Beauty Buys You Can Score at Costco

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Living

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad