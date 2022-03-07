Meghan Markle Swears By These Stylish, Eco-Friendly Sneakers & They Start at $100

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re all about building our daily step counts, but you need the right shoes to do it. Veja has been a fave everyday shoe that’s been making the rounds on celebrities for a while from Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, to Katie Holmes. And better yet, they’re an affordable sustainable brand that makes your closet more eco-friendly. And with every step, you’re reducing your carbon footprint in the world. These cult-favorite sneakers are definitely worth it, especially with their cushion-y comfort and unique styles that come in various colors.

You can discover some of their select styles like the classic lace-ups to velcro strap shoes at Zappos. There are also super breathable options thanks to an advanced mesh material. With prices starting at $100 on Zappos, discover Veja sneakers that fit your daily routine. These casual shoes are a stylish and durable pair that you’ll want to walk more than a mile in. The whole family can make Veja their go-to shoes with men’s and kid’s sizes offered as well. Check out some of Veja’s must-haves below to add to your collection.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Zappos is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Veja V-10

Image: Veja. Courtesy of Veja.

Veja’s V-10 sneakers are the ones that Meghan Markle wears, giving them the royal stamp of approval. Make these the first pair of Veja sneakers you own — if you don’t already. They’re one of the comfiest pairs at Veja, but reviewers suggest to size down as they tend to run large.

Veja V-10 $150 Buy now Sign Up

Veja Recife Logo

Image: Veja. Courtesy of Veja.

Veja makes their celebrity-approved shoes even more desirable when they’re this easy. Now putting on shoes only takes a second thanks to the Veja Recife Logo’s velcro straps. These Veja shoes are a reliable choice for whenever you are on the go.

Recife Logo $150 Buy now Sign Up

Veja Esplar SE

Image: Veja. Courtesy of Veja.

Looking for a classic pair to wear with anything? Then snag the Esplar SE, which will be your favorite pair yet. They’re the most affordable pair compared to other Veja shoes. You can get them for $100 in two select colors, but hurry up because they’re almost sold out. Don’t worry, there are other Esplar versions available to shop if you prefer this style.