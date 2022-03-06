Treat Your Scruffy Partner To One Of These Discounted Beard Kits on Amazon — Up To 54% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No, it’s not Valentine’s Day, no, it’s not anyone’s birthday, it could just be a random day. Random days are more than justified to treat the person you love to a little gift here and there — especially when that potential gift is on sale. Chances are, your partner is a bit scruffy and may need some help with that scruff. Whether they want it neater, want more growth, or even just to keep it up for self-care purposes, you can’t go wrong with treating them to a beard kit.

Yes, beard kits exist — there’s a kit for everything nowadays — and they’re outstanding. They come with an array of products, perfect for any need your scruffy partner could want. For a limited time, some of Amazon’s most beloved kits are over 50 percent off and we are super psyched to find the perfect one for our lover.

Check out our top picks from Amazon below!

XIKEZAN Upgraded Beard Grooming Kit — $16.54, originally $22.91

Grab this fan-favorite kit while it’s on sale for a limited time. This kit comes with everything you’ll need like condition, oil, balm, brushes, shampoo, a comb, scissors, a storage bag, and even an e-book to help answer any questions.

FULLLIGHT TECH Beard Kit for Men — $16.54, originally $35.91

Go all out with this extensive beard growth kit that comes with beard wash, shampoo, growth oil, balm leave-in conditioner, comb, brush, and scissors for a polished look.

Naland Beard Growth Kit — $25.47, originally $39.99

This Amazon Choice beard kit comes with a derma roller, serum oil (2oz), beard balm, comb to help your partner grow a more full and healthy beard.