Protect Your Eyes This Spring With Style & Snag Designer Sunglasses Over 50% Off — Versace, Prada, & More

When we were in the depths of cold weather, we snagged anything we could that’d fight against the cold. Designer gloves, toasty scarves, blankets to wear in public — you name it, we used it to fight against the snow. But now, finally, after what felt like an eternity, warm weather is coming. Grab the sandals, the dresses, and, of course, the iconic sunglasses.

Sunglasses don’t get enough love from the accessory-loving community. Not only do they project our fragile eyes from the sun, but they make us look like supermodels even if we’re just at a farmer’s market.

Since this accessory is so versatile and needed, we need to treat ourselves to the best of the best — meaning one that doesn’t break after one use. Luckily, Macy’s heard our prayers and is selling designer shades from brands like Burberry and Versace for over 50 percent off.

Check out our top sunglasses picks from Macy’s below!

Burberry Women’s Polarized Sunglasses — $120.50, originally $241.00

Rock the iconic Burberry pattern on these delicate sunnies, perfect for any warm weather occasion for anyone with oval or round face shapes.

Vogue Eyewear Sunglasses — $41.00, originally $82.00

You can’t go wrong with adding a classic pair of black sunnies like these ones from Vogue, perfect for any face shape.

Versace Sunglasses — $150.00, originally $300.00

This bold pair of sunglasses shows off the iconic gold Versace details that’ll up the ante for any outfit. These are also great for any face shape.

Prada Women’s Polarized Sunglasses — $135.20, originally $338.00

Great for Oval, Square, and Heart-shaped faces, these elegant designer shades will instantly be your favorite.

