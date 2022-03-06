Tracee Ellis Ross Swears By This ‘Blue Ball’ Beauty Tool For Feeling Refreshed in the AM

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With pampering yourself to the fullest, it’s time to take a note from Tracee Ellis Ross’ routine. Back in a Nov. 2019 “Beauty Secrets” video for Vogue, Ross told fans her step-by-step routine for hydrating her skin and hair. While we’re swooning over everything on her surprisingly affordable routine, we have our eyes set on a beauty tool that she excitedly introduced as “the blue balls.”

She said once again, “the giant blue balls” as she told us they’re glass, cold, and that she keeps them in the refrigerator. Have you guessed what beauty tool they are yet? They’re the internet-famous ice globes! Ross then strokes them across her face simultaneously, saying, “it feels so good.”

Ross adds she does this step “a lot of days at work when it’s really early and I feel really tired.” You can watch the video HERE.

And the exact ones she uses are the Allegra Magic Globes on Amazon.

Courtesy of Allegra Allegra.

Allegra Magic Globes $42.00 on Amazon.com

The Allegra Magic Globes are a soothing beauty tool used for targeting redness, puffiness, sinus relief, and even headache relief. Along with that, the cooling tool helps increase circulation and improves skin elasticity when you use it continually.

Ice Globes have become a staple in a plethora of people’s beauty routines, so it’s no wonder Ross added it to her hydrating-centered one.

You use these by rubbing from the center of your face to the outermost part of your face gently all over. Something to keep in mind is that since these are glass, be very careful when handling and storing.