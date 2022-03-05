Model & Actress Irina Shayk Uses This Hairspray For Both Her Hair & Keeping Her Eyebrows in Place

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Supermodel and actress Irina Shayk always has iconic look after look, which has made us wonder how she gets ready in the AM. Thanks to Vogue, once again, we know her step-by-step routine — including how to get her iconic brows.

In Shayk’s 2020 Get Ready With Me video with Vogue, she even said that she follows the philosophy of less is more. With her iconic brows, she said she “doesn’t like to carry brow gel or anything like that.” She says to keep her eyebrows in place and styled for the day, she uses a toothbrush to brush them out and use the Bumble and Bumble hairspray to get the job done.

You can watch the video HERE.

So good for getting non-moving, iconic brows, the Bumble and Bumble Strong Finish Firm Hold Hairspray is as heavy-duty as it gets.

Courtesy of Bumble and Bumble Bumble and Bumble.

Bumble and Bumble Strong Finish Firm Hold Hairspray $32.00 Buy now Sign Up

The Bumble and Bumble Strong Finish Firm Hold Hairspray is a no-slip hairspray perfect for keeping any and all of your hair in place. With no flaking and a stronghold, this hairspray is perfect for anyone with any hair type. Both paraben-free and cruelty-free, this hairspray is going to be your staple for all of your hair as well.

This hairspray also gives a lot of body, as this top reviewer said in Nordstrom. They said, “Makes my fine and thinning curly hair feel thicker and have a bouncy body. Looks good also after brushing out on the second day. Reactivate with Light spritzes of water and use the blow dry diffuser for a few seconds to press some curl-lift back in. Gives lift at [the] crown where I like it. Never stiff and body is the unexpected gift.”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: