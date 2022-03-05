Say Hello to Spring With Some Stylish & Affordable Sandals On Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kiss the winter goodbye with your warm-weather wardrobe. Finally, it’s nearly time to put away the jackets and coats for another few months and bring out the warmer wardrobe. From sundresses to sunnies, shawls to sandals, we are beyond excited to bask in the sunlight in style. While we’ve been rocking the heavy boots and booties, it’s time to swap them with new sandals.

You may already have a plethora of sandals or even just a couple — but it’s always fine to treat yourself to a luxurious, comfortable pair. Whether you value comfort above all else or style, sandals are the perfect shoe for you either-or.

From celebrity-loved brands like NAOT to pain-relieving staples like Orthofeet, there’s a pair for everyone! Check out our top Summer sandal picks from Amazon below!

Women’s Cushionaire Lela Cork Sandal — $24.99

Courtesy of Cushionaire

If you’re looking for a simple, comfortable shoe to rock with anything, you can’t go wrong with these cork sandals.

Halleluyah Unisex Genuine Leather Biblical Sandals — $47.99

Courtesy of Halleluyah

Made in Israel, these gorgeously colored unisex shoes are non-slip, strappy, and perfect for any summer outfit.

Orthofeet Proven Heel and Foot Pain Relief Sandals — $124.95

Courtesy of Orthofeet

If you want style and comfort, snag these orthopedic shoes that’ll make walking long hikes a breeze.

NAOT Women’s Kayla — $139.95

Courtesy of NAOT

This celebrity-loved brand has been worn by stars like Gal Gadot, Jessica Alba, Blythe Danner, and Chloë Sevigny, per the brand. So why not add yourself to that list and rock these stylish, sustainable sandals?

