Kate Middleton’s Newest Accessory Is The Epitome of Elegance — & It’s Less Than $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton is at it once again by unveiling another iconic outfit, but everyone is more so talking about her shocking accessories this time.

On March 1, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Blaenavon, Wales for St. David’s Day, a feast in remembrance of the patron saint of Wales. Of course, the pair showed up in style with Middleton rocking a green turtleneck, matching trench coat, black jeans, black booties, and black leather gloves. While we’re obsessed with her outfit (like always), we’re kind of freaking out more about the earrings she wore for the occasion. You can see the photo below.

Kate Middleton and Prince William zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx.

When you think about the Royals, lavish, expensive jewels come to mind, racking up thousands of dollars. But Middleton shocked her fashionable followers by sporting an earring from ASOS that’s less than $15. Yes, you read that right.

Courtesy of ASOS ASOS.

ASOS 14k gold plated twist hoop earrings $14.50 Buy now Sign Up

The ASOS 14k gold plated twist hoop earrings are a fan favorite on the website, with many loving it for its classic twisting hoop design. With a clutch-back, this earring truly looks perfect for any outfit, whether you’re dressing up or down. But you have to be quick because these are selling out fast.

The top review on the website for these gorgeous earrings boasted about them, saying, “They are not heavy at all and they’re just the right size. Amazing quality for the price.” Another added, “Really amazing looking. Beautiful stoppers. I wear them with sweaters and they look really elegant. I wear them with jeans and they look really modern. Love them!!! Glad I found them!!!”

If you’re new to ASOS, you can get 20 percent off if you spend $50 or more by using the code NEWBIE.

Before you go, click here to see more of Kate Middleton’s best royal fashion moments.

