The Secret to Meghan Markle’s Long Lashes is This Award-Winning Serum — Now 20% Off

Whether it’s her body soap or her go-to perfume, we can’t get enough of Meghan Markle’s lavish self-care beauty choices. The Duchess of Sussex knows how to pamper herself to the maximum, and we’ve been taking notes whenever we can. From her favorite brands like Kate Somerville to versatile “cure-alls,” Markle knows what you need to invest in ASAP. We’ve always wanted to know the details about achieving her long, long lashes — and now we know!

The royal told Allure back in 2017 what the secret to her long, luscious lashes was. “I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be.”

RevitaLash

The Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner is a powerful eyelash serum that helps better the overall appearance of one’s eyelashes. The 2020 New Beauty Award winner uses a blend of natural botanicals to improve flexibility, shine, and overall moisture.

