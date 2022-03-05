Hilary Duff’s ‘Busy Mom’ Skincare Routine Starts With This Gentle Toner For Her Melasma

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Mama Hilary Duff gave fans a glimpse into her skincare routine, and her one product she uses for dark spots is at the top of our shopping list now.

For her Beauty Secrets video for Vogue, Duff told viewers her busy mom makeup routine step-by-step. Back in the March 2020 video, she raved about the first step in her routine, a toner from Ole Henriksen. She said, “So one really cool thing that happened to me when I had babies was I got melasma. And it hangs out here on my forehead.” After showing us, she says she uses this dark spot toner and says a little prayer every day that it’s doing the job.

Melasma is a very common condition, prevalent amongst pregnant people where you get patchy discoloration on the skin, Nikki Bella has also discussed it. So for anyone who has it, Duff just gave the Ole Henriksen Dark Spot Toner the ultimate seal of approval.

The Ole Henriksen Dark Spot Toner is a potent and gentle toner, perfect for targeting uneven skin texture, dark spots, and dullness. Perfect for any skin type, this toner is vegan, cruelty-free, and made without parabens, so it’s great for those who want to shop vegan.

Made of glycolic and lactic acids, this toner claims to reduce the look of dark spots in as little as a week of continual use. The fragrance-free toner also has natural ingredients like Witch Hazel Water, lemon, sugar cane, licorice root, chamomile, and sandalwood extracts for optimal soothing.

Per the brand, after eight weeks, 100 percent of users agreed that this toner removed their dirt, makeup, and impurities with ease. Also, per the brand, you apply it typically at night by applying it onto a cotton pad and swiping it all over your face.

